Posted by danisurst

Trot legend and father of Swing Entertainment CEO Tae Jin Ah commemorates Wanna One's 3-year debut anniversary

AKP STAFF

Even Wanna One's disbandment will not stop Tae Jin Ah from proving he is a devoted 'Wannable'!

On August 9 KST, the veteran trot singer took to his personal Instagram account to share a special video he recorded to commemorate Wanna One's three-year debut anniversary. In the video, he is seen in his coffee shop K.212 Cafe, singing 'Happy Birthday' while holding a large birthday cake featuring three candles and a promotional image of them from their debut promotions.

"Please wish Wanna One a happy three-year anniversary," he captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Tae Jin Ah is not only Wanna One's industry senior but also the father of the founder and CEO of Swing Entertainment, the agency that handled Wanna One's activities. They currently also handle the solo activities of the group's former main vocalist Kim Jae Hwan.

Wanna One first debuted on August 7, 2017 with their debut single "Energetic."

Check out Tae Jin Ah's Instagram video below!

축워너원3주년축하해주세요.#K212에서💓

