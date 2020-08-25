SuperM prepares to unveil their second lead single "Tiger Inside" as they drop group teaser photos and logo previews

Just as the group has announced, SuperM is preparing to release their second lead single "Tiger Inside" as they begin releasing teaser photos.



The joint K-Pop idol team made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyongand Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN plans on returning with their second lead single after a successful release of their first, "100".

Previously, the group announced they will be promoting with these two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. On August 26th at midnight KST, SuperM unveiled the group teaser and logo teaser for their second track "Tiger Inside".

In the teaser photo, all the members are looking sleek and give off a dominating, power vibe as they pose wearing reformed Asian-style robes.

The second lead track "Tiger Inside" will soon release on September 1st KST followed by the release of their full album 'Super One' on September 25th KST. So stayed tuned for more teasers to come until the official drop of SuperM's album.