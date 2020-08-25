SM Entertainment releases whimsical teaser photo for the last song of the special project 'Our Beloved BoA'

On July 27th, SM Entertainment released a teaser image for a special album titled 'Our Beloved BoA' and announced this special album that will feature various artists covering BoA's top hits in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary.

Many artists such as EXO's Baekhyun, Bolbbalgan4, and Red Velvet has already released their covers for BoA's classic hits. Now, SM Entertainment released a whimsical teaser photo for the last track on the special album.

SM Classics will be releasing the cover of BoA's "Tree". With a soft ballad melody, this song was loved by many as it sings of the tree that keeps giving without saying a word. SM Entertainment released an artwork type of teaser showing the vines growing into a tree.

The track will be released soon, so stay tuned for the release!





