Japanese rapper Zeebra, also known as NiziU member Rima's father, wrapped up in a cheating scandal

According to Japanese media outlet reports on August 25, rapper Zeebra (49) is facing a cheating scandal after he was seen vacationing with a young woman in Hayama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Reportedly, Zeebra was spotted vacationing at a resort in Hayama back on August 15 with a young woman for two days and three nights, displaying skinship such as hugging and kissing in public areas. The young woman was not his wife, model Nakabayashi Miwa (41).



When contacted about the scandal Zeebra's label simply stated, "The young woman is his friend."

Zeebra is widely known not only as a top hip-hop artist in Japan, but also as the father of NiziU member Rima. Zeebra married his current wife and model Nakabayashi Miwa in 2002, having two sons from his previous marriage at the time. Afterward, the couple also welcomed two daughters together, Rima being the second daughter of the family.

Many Japanese media outlets are currently questioning the potential impact of Zeebra's scandal on Rima's promotions with NiziU.

