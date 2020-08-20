4

Super Junior D&E gears up to make a comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood' as they release the first set of teaser photos

Just a few days ago, Super Junior D&E have announced their first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months. 

The Donghae and Eunhyuk duo will be returning with their fourth mini-album 'Bad Blood'. And just as they announced, they began to release the teaser photos for their return.

In the teaser photos, Donghae and Eunhyuk look more charismatic as they pull off a very hip-hop vibe.

Their mini-album is set to release on September 3rd at 6 PM KST. The pre-orders for 'Bad Blood' just opened up as of August 18th KST.

The duo will continue to release more teasers until the mini-album is officially released. So stay tuned and don't miss out on more teasers to come!

Hmmm Donghae blonde in the teaser photos, but has black hair for the music video shoot. And is that a velour suit on Eunhyuk???

Clearly this is hiphop, funky, metal, rock & roll, ballad and D&E absolutely dont dance in this lolol <-all jokes made by D&E to try and bamboozle ELF

