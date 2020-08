Previously, WEi's Kim Yo Han has shared his final set of concept images for his upcoming solo debut single, "No More"!

On August 21st at midnight KST, he revealed the MV teaser for the track. The tune to the track is playful and has the signature vibe of Zion. T. The MV starts off with Kim Yo Han appearing with a newspaper with the words "No More" all over it.

Kim Yo Han will be releasing his solo debut single "No More" this coming August 25th at 6 PM KST.