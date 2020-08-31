SuperM drops 'Unlocked' versions of teaser images for their second lead single "Tiger Inside"

SuperM is ready to promote with their second lead single "Tiger Inside" as they release more teaser images.



In just a few hours, SuperM will be dropping their second lead single as they will release the song on September 1 at 1 PM.

As a release event, the group will be on their YouTube channel to have a Countdown Live. And before releasing the song, the group has decided to show fans the unlocked version of the teaser images of individual members.

In the teaser, each member is wearing a colorful button-down shirt as they pose in front of the high contrasting light.

The group will soon release their song "Tiger Inside" so stay tuned for the release!