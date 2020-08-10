SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), Hwa Sa, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the second week of August 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of August (August 3 - August 9) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 29,405 Points









2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,118 Points









3. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 13,795 Points









4. SSAK3's LINDA G ft. Yoon Mi Rae - "LINDA" - 13,491 Points









5. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 9,267 Points









6. SSAK3's Rain ft. MAMAMOO - "It's Fun" - 8,900 Points









7. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk)< /strong> - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 8,054 Points









8. Lee Hi - "Holo" - 7,949 Points









9. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 7,445 Points









10. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 6,978 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

