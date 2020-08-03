14

2

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), Hwa Sa, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the first week of August 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the first week of August (July 27 - August 2) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 29,139 Points



2. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 17,253 Points



3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,779 Points



4. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 11,800 Points



5. Lee Hi - "Holo" - 10,514 Points



6. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 8,678 Points



7. strong>SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 8,562 Points



8. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 7,767 Points



9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 7,708 Points



10. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 6,136 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Zico
  3. SUGA
  4. Lee Hyori
  5. IU
  6. Lee Hi
  7. Hwa Sa
  8. Rain
  9. Sunmi
  10. Yoo Jae Suk
  11. SSAK3
  12. INSTIZ
  13. BLOO
0 544 Share 88% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND