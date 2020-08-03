SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), Hwa Sa, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the first week of August 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of August (July 27 - August 2) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 29,139 Points









2. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 17,253 Points









3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 15,779 Points









4. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 11,800 Points









5. Lee Hi - "Holo" - 10,514 Points

