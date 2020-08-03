Photos of Zico at the military training ground revealed

On August 3rd KST, the Army Training Center (ATC) released photos of the trainees.

The newly recruited army trainees stand in a line and sit straight as they looked directly into the camera. In the group photo, solo artist Zico was seen among the trainees. Zico seems a bit nervous and tense as he stood alongside the other trainee soldiers.



Zico entered the training ground back on July 30th. There were many fans who had gathered to see him off to his mandatory military service. However, there weren't any special events that were held due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Zico will be finishing his for week training and serve as a public service officer for his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Zico made his debut in 2011 as a member of Block B. He had continued to promote with the group alongside promoting his solo tracks. He gained much recognition for his talents and gained popularity as he released his hit songs such as "Artist" and "Any Song".