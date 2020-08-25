17

South Club are ready to jam in 'Rock Star' teaser images

South Club have dropped their first teaser images for 'Rock Star'!

In the teaser images, the South Club members are ready to jam on the street. The band is dropping "Rock Star" on September 2 KST, and it looks like they're returning with a carefree, summer concept. 

Take a look at South Club's "Rock Star" teaser images above and below as well as their comeback schedule here if you missed it. 

YukihinaLV-767 pts 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

wait wasnt there a female in group??

0

Celeste_Lee0 pt 1 day ago
1 day ago

Thank you very much for supporting South Club with ROCK STAR

