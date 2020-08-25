South Club have dropped their first teaser images for 'Rock Star'!
In the teaser images, the South Club members are ready to jam on the street. The band is dropping "Rock Star" on September 2 KST, and it looks like they're returning with a carefree, summer concept.
Take a look at South Club's "Rock Star" teaser images above and below as well as their comeback schedule here if you missed it.
South Club are ready to jam in 'Rock Star' teaser images
