Golden Child's Y & Jibeom sing 'Come with Me' for 'Love is Annoying, but I Hate Being Lonely' OST

Golden Child's Y and Jibeom are the voices behind "Come with Me" for the 'Love is Annoying, but I Hate Being Lonely' OST.



The music video above follows Lee Na Eun (played by Kim So Eun) and Cha Kang Woo (Ji Hyun Woo) as they have fateful meetings one after the next and eventually begin growing feelings towards one another. "Come with Me" is an upbeat, lovely track about wanting someone to follow you in love.



Watch the "Come with Me" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! Have you been watching 'Love is Annoying, but I Hate Being Lonely'?

