Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Singer-actress Bae Seul Gi to marry non-celebrity boyfriend this fall!

Singer-actress Bae Seul Gi has announced her marriage!

On August 27 KST, Bae Seul Gi took to her personal Instagram with a hand-written letter for her fans. She announced that she will soon tie the knot with her younger, non-celebrity boyfriend.

"I am very sorry that I must relay this news in times of distress for everyone," she wrote. "It has been over 20 years that I have been active on television. For so long, I have been tense in order to withstand the gravity of life with an incomprehensible anxiety in the corner of my heart."

안녕하세요 배슬기입니다. 처음으로 적어보는 공개 손편지에 많이 떨리는데요, 또 모두가 힘든 시기에.. 제 소식을 전한다는 것이 너무 송구스럽기도 해서 많은 고민을 했습니다. 그래도 항상 응원해주시고 걱정해주시는 분들께 '기사'보다는 이렇게라도 제가 먼저 알려드리는게 맞다고 생각하여 조심스럽게 한 자 한 자 적어봅니다. 데뷔한지 벌써 15년.. '연기'를 시작한 중고등 시절까지 하면 방송 활동을 한지는 20년이 넘어버렸군요. 아무것도 모를 어린 나이에 데뷔해서, 뜻하지 않게 많은 사랑을 받기도 하고 때로는 가슴 쓰린 일들도 겪으며.. 어느덧 세월이 금방 지나가버렸네요. 사실 저는 제 자신이 나름 느긋하고 여유있는 마인드로 산다고 생각했었는데, 마음 한구석에 있는 알 수 없는 불안함으로 아등바등하며 살아왔던 것 같습니다. 삶의 무게를 버티기 위해, 매일을 온몸이 긴장하며 살아왔던 것 같습니다. 그런 제 자신을.. 지금의 한 사람을 만남으로 인해 제대로 인지하게 되었습니다. 함께 대화하는 것만으로도 마음이 따뜻해지는 사람을 만나서.. 그동안 쌓인 제 모든 삶의 긴장들이 평온해지기 시작한 것을 느꼈습니다. 너무 놀라운 일이 벌어졌습니다..! 결혼은 남들 이야기로만 생각하며 살던 제가 '앞으로의 남은 인생은 이 사람과 함께 하고싶다.'라는 생각을 하게 됐습니다. 이런 행복한 생각을 하게 해 준 제 남자는, 나이는 저보다 어리지만 크고 따뜻한 마음을 가진 멋진 남자구요, 비연예인이지만 마냥 평범하지만은 않은 사람이랍니다. 이 사람과 함께하는 하루하루가 너무 고맙고, 이런 소중한 사람을 만나게 해 주신 하나님께 너무 감사합니다..! 가족들과 친구들, 감사한 지인분들 모시고 9월 말에 예정이던 예식은 현재, 점점 심각해지는 사회적 상황으로 고민 중이랍니다.. 물론 작게, 조용히 올리고 넘어갈 수도 있겠지만, 그래도 소중한 분들께.. 인륜지대사인 큰 날에 식사 한 끼는 꼭.. 대접해드리고 싶은 마음인지라.. 아마도 미루게 될 확률이 더 높을 것 같습니다.. 주변에서도 걱정을 많이 해주셔서 감사하면서도 상황 탓에 한 분 한 분 찾아뵙고 인사드리지 못해 죄송한 마음이 더욱 큽니다..! 앞으로 더 활발한 연기 활동으로 좋은 모습도 보여드리고 한 남자의 아내로써도 행복한 가정 꾸리며 예쁘게 잘 살겠습니다. 따뜻한 사랑 베풀며 살아가겠습니다. 힘든 시기에 모두들 힘내시고, 건강 꼭 챙기시구요..! 모든 가정에 평안과 행복이 가득하시길 바랍니다..! 긴 편지 읽어주셔서 감사합니다. - 배슬기 올림

She continued, "I have met someone who has helped me recognize and deal with such issues. [...] He is younger than me in age but is a man with a big and warm heart. He is a non-celebrity, but his heart is not common."

Bae Seul Gi concluded the letter by writing that she will partake in a small-scale wedding, most likely at the end of September, in the presence of her family and friends. She also added that she will continue to be active as an actress, while doing her best as a newlywed.

Congratulations to Bae Seul Gi!

 

athalia-b
1 hour ago

Aww congratulations, so many marriages recently! ^^

