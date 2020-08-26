Singer-actress Bae Seul Gi to marry non-celebrity boyfriend this fall!

Singer-actress Bae Seul Gi has announced her marriage!

On August 27 KST, Bae Seul Gi took to her personal Instagram with a hand-written letter for her fans. She announced that she will soon tie the knot with her younger, non-celebrity boyfriend.

"I am very sorry that I must relay this news in times of distress for everyone," she wrote. "It has been over 20 years that I have been active on television. For so long, I have been tense in order to withstand the gravity of life with an incomprehensible anxiety in the corner of my heart."

She continued, "I have met someone who has helped me recognize and deal with such issues. [...] He is younger than me in age but is a man with a big and warm heart. He is a non-celebrity, but his heart is not common."

Bae Seul Gi concluded the letter by writing that she will partake in a small-scale wedding, most likely at the end of September, in the presence of her family and friends. She also added that she will continue to be active as an actress, while doing her best as a newlywed.

Congratulations to Bae Seul Gi!