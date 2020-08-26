BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez drop colorful MV teaser for 'Ice Cream'

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have finally dropped the official MV teaser for "Ice Cream"!

In this radiant teaser video, the K-pop and American pop collaboration lifts off with colorful images and a catchy tune that ends with the words "ice cream". Each member of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez shows off their individual charms, surrounded by retro graphics reminiscent of the 60's.

In related news, dessert shop brand 'Serendipity' announced a new ice cream flavor called 'Cookies & Cream Remix' commemorating the upcoming single.



Are you excited to watch the full MV for this summer song?

