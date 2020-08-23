6

SHINee's Taemin unveils new teaser poster for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taemin has dropped a new teaser image for his upcoming album.

After releasing the MV for his pre-release track "2 KIDS", the SHINee member unveiled this teaser poster for the upcoming 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'. This poster includes the schedule of teaser releases for the comeback, including the tracklist, images, mood samplers, and MV teasers. 

Following this album release on September 7 KST, Taemin will make another comeback with 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' with dates to be announced.

Check out the poster below!

  

shirosaiki35 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Taemin!!!! I'm so excited my heart is going to burst! This concept looks so sinister, I love it! ♥♥

1

xx-jenn-xx2,660 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

This is going to be a very interesting comeback i'm excited to see what comes out! (waits for best friend to flip out)

