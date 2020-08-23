SHINee's Taemin unveils new teaser poster for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taemin has dropped a new teaser image for his upcoming album.

After releasing the MV for his pre-release track "2 KIDS", the SHINee member unveiled this teaser poster for the upcoming 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'. This poster includes the schedule of teaser releases for the comeback, including the tracklist, images, mood samplers, and MV teasers.

Following this album release on September 7 KST, Taemin will make another comeback with 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' with dates to be announced.

Check out the poster below!