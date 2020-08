ATEEZ has dropped the official MV for "THANXX".

As the group's second title song from 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1', "THANXX" is a powerful hip-hop influenced number about the younger generation rebelling against oppressive forces. With the school as the main setting, ATEEZ members bring out their youthful charisma as a group of fearless students! After seeing their promotion with "Inception", how do you like this new concept for "THANXX"?

