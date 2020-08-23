Rookie girl group Weeekly reveals official fanclub name 'Daileee'

Weeekly and their fans have officially chosen the group's fanclub name!

On August 23 KST, the Play M rookie group made their fanclub name announcement through a special VLIVE broadcast. While they were live, they revealed that the winning fanclub name was none other than 'Daileee.' According to the agency, the meaning of the fanclub name is that 'Weeekly' cannot exist without 'Daileee,' just as days come together to complete a week. The fanclub name is pronounced the same as the word 'daily,' but it is spelled to stylistically match the group's name.

Meanwhile, 'Daileee' was voted on by fans in an official voting period that ran from August 6 - 20. Other nominees fans could have voted for included 'HARU,' 'YOIL,' and 'Today.'

Happy birthday, Daileee!