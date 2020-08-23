6

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie girl group Weeekly reveals official fanclub name 'Daileee'

AKP STAFF

Weeekly and their fans have officially chosen the group's fanclub name!

On August 23 KST, the Play M rookie group made their fanclub name announcement through a special VLIVE broadcast. While they were live, they revealed that the winning fanclub name was none other than 'Daileee.' According to the agency, the meaning of the fanclub name is that 'Weeekly' cannot exist without 'Daileee,' just as days come together to complete a week. The fanclub name is pronounced the same as the word 'daily,' but it is spelled to stylistically match the group's name.

Meanwhile, 'Daileee' was voted on by fans in an official voting period that ran from August 6 - 20. Other nominees fans could have voted for included 'HARU,' 'YOIL,' and 'Today.'

Happy birthday, Daileee!

  1. Weeekly
2 1,267 Share 67% Upvoted

0

bambamgot7-990 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Older fans are called monthleee and the ajummahs and ahjushis yearleee

Share

0

MirHeartSoju0 pt 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

And antis' are called Hourleee

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND