Super Junior D&E rock black-and-white street looks in MV teaser for 'B.A.D'

Super Junior D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk) is gearing up to make their comeback!

On August 31 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the first music video teaser for the unit's upcoming single "B.A.D," the title track on their 4th mini album 'Bad Blood.' In the clip, the duo is joined by a motorcycle gang and pose with sleek and impressive sportscars. During one moment, Eunhyuk even uses the hot metal of a motorcycle to light himself a cigar, emphasizing the concept's 'bad boy' feel.

Meanwhile, 'Bad Blood' is set for release on September 3.

Check out the music video teaser for "B.A.D" above!