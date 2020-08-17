Former 'Produce X 101' participant Choi Suhwan prepares to release his pre-debut single "Starry Night"

Former 'Produce X 101' participant Choi Suhwan prepares to release a pre-debut single "Starry Night".

Choi Suhwan was not able to make his debut through the 'Produce X 101' show but he will be soon making his debut as a solo artist. He is preparing to release his pre-debut track as he unveiled a teaser poster.

In the poster, Choi Suhwan is facing his back towards the camera and stands in front of a background with an aurora vibe.

The pre-debut track is scheduled to drop on August 20th at 12 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!