13

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar reveals that Song Ji Hyo sent her a surprise gift because she didn't win it on 'Running Man'

AKP STAFF

On August 2nd, MAMAMOO's Solar appeared on the recent episode of SBS TV program 'Running Man' along with Jeon So Mi, Jessi, and Lee Young Ji.

However, what caught the interest of netizens was that actress Song Ji Hyo had gifted Solar with something special after the show. 

In the episode, the members of 'Running Man' did a race with the guests. Song Ji Hyo, Jeon So Min, and Solar became one team and were known as the all-female group. Therefore, the other teams targeted them easily.

Ultimately, Solar's team lost the mission and received a low score of minus ten but Solar had an individual score of 70 which would allow her to receive a prize. However, Solar gave up her prize and chose her team.

The prize Solar decided to give up was a luxurious soundbar. However, Solar revealed through her YouTube channel that she had received a gift from Song Ji Hyo. She stated, "Ji Hyo sent me a gift directly to my company. I think she felt bad that I couldn't receive anything" and showed that Song Ji Hyo had gifted her with the same soundbar that was given as the prize on 'Running Man'.

It was revealed that Song Ji Hyo had personally purchased the item for Solar because Solar didn't receive any prize.

Solar also posted this on her Instagram thanking the actress saying "I feel really sorry but I'm so thankful. I'm glad to have such amazing older sisters on the same team. It was fun and I enjoyed it. Girl power!"


View this post on Instagram

지효언니께서 선물을 주셨어요.. 맘에 걸리셨는지..직접 회사로.. 죄송하고 ㅠㅠ 감사하고 ㅠㅠ 너무 감사드리고 좋은 추억이였어요. 런닝맨 열심히 하고 멋진 언니들과 한 팀으로 만나서 넘 재밌고 좋았어요 걸파워!!﻿ #mamamoo #solar #yongsun #solarsido #마마무 #솔라 #용선 #솔라시도

A post shared by SOLARSIDO (@solarsidooo_) on


Netizens who heard this story stated, "I was disappointed Solar couldn't get any prizes either even though she came in first place.", "That's so nice of Song Ji Hyo.", and, "Song Ji Hyo is such a nice person."


  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Solar
  3. Song Ji Hyo
1 2,480 Share 81% Upvoted

3

yeahkpop162,041 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

That was really sweet of her. (spoiler) Solar could have been selfish and gone after the prize but her sacrifice allowed her team to come from behind and and avoid the penalty. She was a real team player.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND