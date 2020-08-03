MAMAMOO's Solar reveals that Song Ji Hyo sent her a surprise gift because she didn't win it on 'Running Man'

On August 2nd, MAMAMOO's Solar appeared on the recent episode of SBS TV program 'Running Man' along with Jeon So Mi, Jessi, and Lee Young Ji.





However, what caught the interest of netizens was that actress Song Ji Hyo had gifted Solar with something special after the show.





In the episode, the members of 'Running Man' did a race with the guests. Song Ji Hyo, Jeon So Min, and Solar became one team and were known as the all-female group. Therefore, the other teams targeted them easily.

Ultimately, Solar's team lost the mission and received a low score of minus ten but Solar had an individual score of 70 which would allow her to receive a prize. However, Solar gave up her prize and chose her team.

The prize Solar decided to give up was a luxurious soundbar. However, Solar revealed through her YouTube channel that she had received a gift from Song Ji Hyo. She stated, "Ji Hyo sent me a gift directly to my company. I think she felt bad that I couldn't receive anything" and showed that Song Ji Hyo had gifted her with the same soundbar that was given as the prize on 'Running Man'.





It was revealed that Song Ji Hyo had personally purchased the item for Solar because Solar didn't receive any prize.

Solar also posted this on her Instagram thanking the actress saying "I feel really sorry but I'm so thankful. I'm glad to have such amazing older sisters on the same team. It was fun and I enjoyed it. Girl power!"







Netizens who heard this story stated, "I was disappointed Solar couldn't get any prizes either even though she came in first place.", "That's so nice of Song Ji Hyo.", and, "Song Ji Hyo is such a nice person."





