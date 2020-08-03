Yoo Jae Suk plugs his hears up to Jeon So Min, Jessi, Lee Mi Joo, & Oh Na Ra's 'girl talk' in 1st 'The Sixth Sense' teaser

The anticipated new tvN variety series hosted by MC Yoo Jae Suk is coming next month, starting on September 3 at 9 PM KST!

Titled 'The Sixth Sense', the upcoming tvN variety program follows Yoo Jae Suk's brand new adventures with a wild and rowdy female celebrity crew including Jeon So Min, Jessi, Oh Na Ra, and Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo.

It's currently still unclear what the exact format of tvN's 'The Sixth Sense' will entail. In the program's first teaser above, the 5 cast members meet up for their first meal together to discuss various things, but soon, the ladies veer the conversation into some serious "girl talk". When they even get into the topic of breast implants, MC Yoo Jae Suk takes that as his cue to plug his ears up, expressing his "discomfort".

Do you think MC Yoo Jae Suk will be able to survive tvN's new unique variety, 'The Sixth Sense'?