Epik High changes their profile photo on a portal site to fit the monsoon season

Recently, Epik High gained the attention of netizens as they updated their profile on Naver, a South Korean online search portal. They are known to change their profile photo every month to fit the season. This time, they changed their profile photo with all the members wearing a raincoat to fit the monsoon season.



All the members are wearing a blue vinyl raincoat while one member is holding a blue umbrella. Many netizens found this profile photo funny as there was much heavy rainfall in Korea recently.

You can see the profile image on the artist's information page on the Naver site. So far, Epik high has changed their profiles to various different photos but the members are always sitting in the same formation.

They have posted photos of the members dressed in a Santa outfit for the Christmas season and graduation gowns for the graduation seasons.

Netizens commented, "I think they put in as much work on those profile photos as their album jacket photos." and, "I think they became singers to just change their profile photos and show them off."



One netizen realized that these photos were actually shared by Tablo a few months back. It was revealed that Epik High had taken these photos at the end of last year to celebrate the release of their new album. Tablo had shared these photos on his Instagram with the caption "We will be with you every day #2020."

Now many netizens are looking forward to which photo Epik High will change their profile into.