Lovelyz drop fourth concept photos and teaser clips for Baby Soul & Jin for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is preparing for their comeback as the fourth concept photos are being released.

On August 26 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment revealed concept photos and trailers for two members, Baby Soul and Jin. The group will be making a comeback this September with their long-awaited 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'.

The two members pose in various outfits holding flowers in the teaser clip while in the fourth concept photos, the two members show off their charms as they pose in a white environment adding to the innocence.

Lovelyz' mini-album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned for more teasers to come.

Teaser clip for Jin:

Teaser clip for Baby Soul: