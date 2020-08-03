3YE make image change in 'On Air' choreography MV

3YE have dropped a choreography music video for their newest single "On Air".



The trio are back with a more feminine look in flowing robes, making a drastic change from their usual charismatic concepts for tracks like "Yessir", "Queen", "OOMM", and their debut song "DMT". "On Air" is hoping that someone who left like the wind can return.



Watch 3YE's "On Air" choreography video above, and let us know what you think of the song!