SBS Prism Tower will be shut down for 48-hours after a staff member tests positive for COVID19

SBS has become the second media company to instate a complete building shutdown on August 20, after media station CBS earlier this week.

According to an official press statement on August 20, "A childcare center educator housed within the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul's Mapo-gu, Sangam-dong has tested positive for COVID19, and so we have shut down the entire building. It will be under quarantine for the next 48 hours."

All individuals who may have come in contact with the childcare center educator will be required to exercise self-quarantine procedures while waiting to be tested. As a result, SBS has also announced the cancellation of SBS MTV's 'The Show' scheduled to air on August 25.

Meanwhile, the main SBS building used for filming numerous radio, variety, and other TV programs, located in Seoul's Yangchun-gu Mokdong, will continue to operate on schedule for the time being.

