BTS and Seventeen put on wonderful performances on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'

On August 26, BTS and Seventeen successfully made their appearance on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'. Previously, the groups announced they will be part of the music summer festival.



The performance was pre-recorded in Korea due to the worldwide pandemic. However, the boys were able to break the stage with the perfect performance of "Stay Gold" and "Mic Drop".

BTS truly shined as they sang the song from their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7~The Journey~' on a white stage with the glowing light from the back.

The follow-up performance by Seventeen was a performance of their song "24H" as the group danced in perfect synchronization.

If you missed BTS and Seventeen's performance you can watch the stages below:

