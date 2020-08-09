20

7

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

SuperM drops group teaser photos for first lead single '100' from 'Super One'

AKP STAFF

SuperM has dropped hot new group teaser photos for their upcoming single.

SM Entertainment's unit comprised of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyongand Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN is gearing up for their comeback. On August 10 at midnight KST, SuperM unveiled two new teaser photos in which the boys are showing off their red outfits.

Prior to the drop of their 1st full-length album, 'Super One', the first lead single "100" is expected to drop on August 14 at 1 PM KST (12 AM EST/August 13 at 9 PM PST), and the second lead single "Tiger Inside" on September 1. 

Stay tuned until the full album release on September 25 KST! 

  1. SuperM
9 1,434 Share 74% Upvoted

4

athalia-b865 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Whaaaaat, wowo the hair is just wow, I'm so excited

Share

2

marbiek17 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

I can't wait! I will definitely buy the album.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND