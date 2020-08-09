SuperM drops group teaser photos for first lead single '100' from 'Super One'

SuperM has dropped hot new group teaser photos for their upcoming single.

SM Entertainment's unit comprised of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyongand Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN is gearing up for their comeback. On August 10 at midnight KST, SuperM unveiled two new teaser photos in which the boys are showing off their red outfits.

Prior to the drop of their 1st full-length album, 'Super One', the first lead single "100" is expected to drop on August 14 at 1 PM KST (12 AM EST/August 13 at 9 PM PST), and the second lead single "Tiger Inside" on September 1.

Stay tuned until the full album release on September 25 KST!



