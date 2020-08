ONF has dropped a new MV teaser for "Sukhumvit Swimming".

Inspired by the bright lights of Sukhumvit in Bangkok, ONF's upcoming title track is about leaving the dreariness of an ordinary world and taking off into a different space-time zone! The concept thus includes everything from a vintage cowboy society to a futuristic outer space. Are you ready to dive into ONF's new summer reggae tune?

Stay tuned for more until the drop of their 5th mini-album 'Spin Off' on August 10 KST!