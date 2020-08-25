7

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Sam Okyere shuts down his Instagram account after the controversy over "Once you go black you never go back" statement in an Instagram post

AKP STAFF

TV personality Sam Okyere has been involved in a controversy over a sexual harassment statement. Since then, he has shut down his Instagram account.

Previously, Sam Okyere had posted a photo taken with actress Park Eun Hye in March of last year. He posted the photo with the caption, "Orange is the new Black. Nuna (older sister in Korean). We are orange caramel."

In response to this, one netizen commented, "Cute once you go black you never go back. Lol

Then, Sam Okyere replied to the netizen saying "Preach!!!!" as he agreed with the netizen's statement.



Based on the content, the comment left by the netizen can be seen as a remark that is very close to sexual harassment. Many Korean netizens have criticized Sam Okyere saying he has agreed to this sexual comment made towards a woman.

Not only that, he responded in a nonchalant manner when someone made a joke about black people but he had previously expressed his discomfort towards jokes about race

Since this controversy blew up, Sam Okyere has closed his Instagram.

  1. misc.
11 3,209 Share 88% Upvoted

4

SamFitz46 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

lol, what? How in the world is that sexual harassment? it's a common popular joke. It's not even really a sexual thing sometimes and it clearly wasn't a sexual joke in this situation. Just a lighthearted joke that he didn't even tell, just replied to. wtf. Y'all really went out of your way and bullied another person off social media for no reason, well done. Keep it up.

Share

3

pink_oracle7,887 pts 14 minutes ago 1
14 minutes ago

Oh bullshit, they're only coming after him because he stood up against those stupid school boys being racist. If this had happened two months ago they'd have posted thumbs up emoji's. Fucking stupid racists.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND