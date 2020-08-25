Sam Okyere shuts down his Instagram account after the controversy over "Once you go black you never go back" statement in an Instagram post

TV personality Sam Okyere has been involved in a controversy over a sexual harassment statement. Since then, he has shut down his Instagram account.

Previously, Sam Okyere had posted a photo taken with actress Park Eun Hye in March of last year. He posted the photo with the caption, "Orange is the new Black. Nuna (older sister in Korean). We are orange caramel."

In response to this, one netizen commented, "Cute once you go black you never go back. Lol”

Then, Sam Okyere replied to the netizen saying "Preach!!!!" as he agreed with the netizen's statement.







Based on the content, the comment left by the netizen can be seen as a remark that is very close to sexual harassment. Many Korean netizens have criticized Sam Okyere saying he has agreed to this sexual comment made towards a woman.

Not only that, he responded in a nonchalant manner when someone made a joke about black people but he had previously expressed his discomfort towards jokes about race.

Since this controversy blew up, Sam Okyere has closed his Instagram.