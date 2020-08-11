7

6

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Idol members known to have flawless, glowing skin

AKP STAFF

Koreans take their skincare routine seriously as many celebrities show off their flawless, glowing skin. Over the years, flawless skin has become part of the standard of beauty in Korea. Now, there are many skin care products such as moisture masks, moisturizers, and lotions that have been released in Korea. These products have become popular worldwide that there is a K-beauty syndrome spreading through the global village.

So without any further ado, here are the few Korean Idol members who are known to have perfect skin. Keep in mind that the list is not in any particular order and only mentions a few idols.

1. NCT - Jaehyun

2. BTS - SUGA

3. Oh My Girl - Arin

4. Suzy

5. EXO - Baekhyun

6. Wanna OneHa sung Woon

7. MONSTA X - Jooheon

8. IU

9. SHINee - Key

10. TWICE - Dahyun

  1. BTS
  2. SUGA
  3. EXO
  4. Baekhyun
  5. IU
  6. miss A
  7. Suzy
  8. MONSTA X
  9. Jooheon
  10. NCT
  11. Jaehyun
  12. Oh My Girl
  13. Arin
  14. SHINee
  15. Key
  16. TWICE
  17. Dahyun
  18. Wanna One
  19. Ha Sung Woon
14 1,625 Share 54% Upvoted

4

KookieCookieface25 pts 40 minutes ago 4
40 minutes ago

i thought the article was about flawless and glowing skin but it appears to just be about whitest skin. sad

Share

4 more replies

1

bartkun9,886 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago
Don't get a point... because we only see their faces with make up here, so how do we know what skin they really have?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, SUGA, EXO, Baekhyun, IU, miss A, Suzy, MONSTA X, Jooheon, NCT, Jaehyun, Oh My Girl, Arin, SHINee, Key, TWICE, Dahyun, Wanna One, Ha Sung Woon
Idol members known to have flawless, glowing skin
46 minutes ago   14   1,602
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
24 hours ago   56   35,833

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND