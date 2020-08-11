Idol members known to have flawless, glowing skin

Koreans take their skincare routine seriously as many celebrities show off their flawless, glowing skin. Over the years, flawless skin has become part of the standard of beauty in Korea. Now, there are many skin care products such as moisture masks, moisturizers, and lotions that have been released in Korea. These products have become popular worldwide that there is a K-beauty syndrome spreading through the global village.

So without any further ado, here are the few Korean Idol members who are known to have perfect skin. Keep in mind that the list is not in any particular order and only mentions a few idols.

1. NCT - Jaehyun

2. BTS - SUGA

3. Oh My Girl - Arin

4. Suzy

5. EXO - Baekhyun

6. Wanna One - Ha sung Woon

7. MONSTA X - Jooheon

8. IU

9. SHINee - Key

10. TWICE - Dahyun