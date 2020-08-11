Hyun Bin's popularity skyrockets in Japan causing a possible second 'Yon-Sama' syndrome

Despite the worsening relationship between Korea and Japan, Korean dramas such as 'Crash Landing On You' are gaining so much popularity in Japan that it's almost creating a syndrome.



Takao Yamada, the special editor of the Mainichi Newspaper, introduced an anecdote in a registered column of the newspaper published on August 10th. The anecdote stated that Mr. Yamada had asked the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi if he had watched 'Crash Landing On You' in which the minster answered "I watched all the episodes." At that time, Mr. Yamada was watching the third episode of the 16-episode series and the minister even joked that he was behind on the episodes.



Special editor Takao Yamada complimented the drama as he stated in the column, "The idea of making a romantic comedy of the love line between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean businesswoman is fresh. The drama replicated life in North Korea as realistic as possible."



According to Netflix Japan, 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' came in the first place, and 'Crash Landing On You' came in second place in the overall ranking in Japan. Currently, 'Itaewon Class' made the ranking at number five as 'Crash Landing On You' continues to remain in second place.



As the popularity of 'Crash Landing On You' increases, the main actor, Hyun Bin's popularity is sky-rocketing.



A weekly magazine, Aera, which is affiliated to the Asahi Newspaper, even wrote a special article analyzing all of Hyun Bin's previous works such as 'My Name is Kim Sam Soon', 'Secret Garden', and 'Hyde Jekyll, Me'



Hyun Bin was also featured on the cover of the Shukanasahi Magazine June edition.



Hwang Sung Woon, the director of the Korean Cultural Center in Japan, stated, "I think the storyline taking place in North Korea, which has never been attempted in Japan, and also the depiction of unchanging love that transcends borders attracts Japanese people. Also, the unchanging love of the male protagonist expressed in dramas such as 'Goblin' and 'Winter Sonata' is especially favorable to Japanese viewers."



He continued to state that "Hyun Bin's character, who is strong-willed and helps women well, is especially popular. I was surprised to see his popularity continue even though the ranking of the drama dropped."



Previously, actor Bae Yong Joon led the boom of the Korean Wave by creating the "Yon-sama" syndrome through the 2003 drama 'Winter Sonata'. When the drama aired in Japan, Bae Yong Joon's character, Yon-sama, was loved by Japanese women for his character depicting the unchanging pure love.

