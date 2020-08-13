14

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Gugudan's Se Jung drop a lyric teaser image as she prepares to release her new single "Whale"

AKP STAFF

Not too long ago, Gugudan member Kim Se Jung announced her comeback with a new single titled "Whale" and unveiled a teaser clip.

Since then she has been consistently releasing teaser photos. Just two days ago, she released the first set of teaser photos followed by the second set of teaser images.


Just on August 14th at midnight KST, Se Jung released a lyric image teaser. In the image, a whale figure is on top of a disco ball and shows the lyric which stays, "You used to fill the sky with starlight. Where did you disappear to, my whale that I miss."


Se Jung's new single will drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
2 1,009 Share 70% Upvoted

0

suachun153 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

I guess Gugudan really ain't never coming back. Jellyfish still not telling us what's going on.

Share

0

Winston4,001 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i am wondering if Sejung-dan will ever have a comeback.. maybe thats what gugudan should be renamed to.. Sejung like How Suzy is to JYP. Becoming so successful in acting and singing, that she should probably be better off as a solo artiste.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,503
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND