Gugudan's Se Jung drop a lyric teaser image as she prepares to release her new single "Whale"

Not too long ago, Gugudan member Kim Se Jung announced her comeback with a new single titled "Whale" and unveiled a teaser clip.

Since then she has been consistently releasing teaser photos. Just two days ago, she released the first set of teaser photos followed by the second set of teaser images.



Just on August 14th at midnight KST, Se Jung released a lyric image teaser. In the image, a whale figure is on top of a disco ball and shows the lyric which stays, "You used to fill the sky with starlight. Where did you disappear to, my whale that I miss."



Se Jung's new single will drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!



