Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed a new teaser for her upcoming single.

In this new clip, Kim Se Jung's silhouette is seen underwater alongside other fish! Titled "Whale", the new song will be the Gugudan vocalist's solo digital single, set for release later this month. The audio gives no hints in terms of the melody yet -- stay tuned for more updates!

Watch the clip below. The new single has been set for release on August 17 at 6 PM KST.