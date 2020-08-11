The lovely Kim Se Jung of Gugudan reveals bright new concept photos for her upcoming single "Whale"

Recently, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung unveiled a teaser clip for her upcoming single "Whale" as she announced her comeback.

Now she has unveiled the concept photos for her new single. In the concept photos, Se Jung is seen standing in a room as she reaches for a note. In the second photo, she is seen standing pointing at a pink dolphin projected on the walls.

Overall, she gives off her usually lovely vibe wearing a cute one-piece dress.

Her new single is scheduled to drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!



