Gugudan's Se Jung releases more official concept photos for her upcoming new single "Whale"

Not too long ago, Gugudan member Kim Se Jung announced her comeback with a new single titled "Whale" and unveiled a teaser clip.

Since then she has been consistently releasing teaser photos. Just a day ago, she released the first set of teaser photos as she looks lovely as ever.

Just on August 13th at midnight KST, she unveiled two new concept photos. In the photos released, she is posing in blue ambient light which gives a mysterious and dream-like vibe. In one teaser, silhouettes of whales are projected on to the wall behind her adding the effect of being underwater.



Se Jung's new single will drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

