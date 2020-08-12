31

8

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Gugudan's Se Jung releases more official concept photos for her upcoming new single "Whale"

AKP STAFF

Not too long ago, Gugudan member Kim Se Jung announced her comeback with a new single titled "Whale" and unveiled a teaser clip.

Since then she has been consistently releasing teaser photos. Just a day ago, she released the first set of teaser photos as she looks lovely as ever.

Just on August 13th at midnight KST, she unveiled two new concept photos. In the photos released, she is posing in blue ambient light which gives a mysterious and dream-like vibe. In one teaser, silhouettes of whales are projected on to the wall behind her adding the effect of being underwater.

Se Jung's new single will drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
3 1,534 Share 79% Upvoted

0

gommo141 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Stunning queen

Share

0

isanghansonyeon88 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

i thought this was a collab with Minseo for a second, then I realized that both those pics were her

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   930
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND