DAY6's unit group Even of Day drops a trailer film for 'The Book of Us : Gluon'

Previously, JYP Entertainment finally released the first teaser for the unit group Even of Day from DAY6.

The group will be composed of three members: Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. This will be the first unit group that has been formed from DAY6.

Just a day ago, Even of Day released the promotion schedule, which was in the format of the astronomy star map. Now, just on August 14th at midnight KST, they dropped a trailer film for 'The Book of Us: Gluon'.

The trailer film is a stop motion style film with abstract imagery shown throughout the clip. the narration states,"This universe that we live in is connected by countless hearts. There is very mysterious energy between these hearts. This energy bonds us together firmly - just like glue. No matter how far we are apart, this mysterious energy always connects us together - with very strong energy."

The unit will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!