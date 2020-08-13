30

Former Neon Punch member Dayeon shows off her mature side with teaser images for her group's re-debut

Upcoming new 3-member girl group XUM has unveiled first still images of member Dayeon, as they gear up for their re-debut!

XUM is made up of former Neon Punch members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, under the same agency A100 Entertainment. Due to various financial strains caused by the COVID19 pandemic, A100 Entertainment announced earlier this month that Neon Punch have official disbanded, and the remaining members would be debuting in a new group soon. 

Now, XUM have kicked off teasers for their upcoming 1st single album, 'Ddalala'! Check out some of Dayeon's first individual still images below while you look out for more teasers. 

