OnlyOneOf announce comeback date for ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’





On August 10, boy group OnlyOneOf’s agency RSVP announced that the group will be returning with ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’ on August 27, 6PM KST.

Leading up to this announcement, the group has already been actively putting out individual teasers for each member since August 8.

This is the group’s first come back in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’. The previous ‘Produced by [ ]’ series boasts a luxrious producer lineup with Gray, BOYCOLD, and Cha Cha Malone.

Anticipation for this group’s upcoming comeback continues to rise as Groovyroom was announced as part of their producer lineup earlier on. Attention is drawn to what kind of music OnlyOneOf will return with Groovyroom.