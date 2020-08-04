26

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

EXO's fandom EXO-L celebrate their sixth birthday

In light of Girls' Generation's 13th anniversary, there is another anniversary being celebrated by fans globally - That is the 6th birthday of EXO's fandom EXO-L.

EXO's fandom officially received its name "EXO-L" back on August 5th of 2014 marking its sixth anniversary in 2020. Exo members took to their social media to send their congratulatory messages to their fans as they express their love for them.

EXO member Baekhyun tweeted "Happy birthday my loves!! You have to eat something delicious! Every Eri's (nickname for EXO-Ls) going on a diet, let's eat everything today including pizza, chicken, hamburger, pigs' feet, and pork belly wrap, malatang, and Mala Xiang Guo!! I love you heh heh"


WE ARE ONE EXO 사랑하자

Member Suho posted on his Instagram a photo of a fan's hand holding EXO's lightstick and wrote "We are one EXO let's love one another." in celebration of the fandom's birthday. Chanyeol also took to his Instagram to congratulate EXO-L as he posted a short clip showing his wrist with "L-1485" then showing a note saying "EXO-L congratulation".

Other members such as Sehun also gave his congratulatory message to fans as fans also posted their celebration of six years with EXO.


mattrevelee54 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

I'M SO PROUD TO BE AN EXO-L SINCE 2013.. WE'VE BEEN THROUGH A LOT.. LET'S HUG EACH OTHER! LET'S BE HAPPY FOR A LONG TIME TOGETHER! WE ARE ONE!

JunCottonRights398 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Hello guys :) I just dropped by here to wish my fellow EXOL-S happy 6th birthday <3 Hope you celebrated it with your fellow fans, be it on TW, IG, FB, and others. Let's stay together with EXO for a long time. I'm pretty sure the boys still have a lot to show us so support them all equally.

PS: You have error in your article. Suho didn't post the eribong today but on the day he enlisted. Today he posted this.

