EXO's fandom EXO-L celebrate their sixth birthday

In light of Girls' Generation's 13th anniversary, there is another anniversary being celebrated by fans globally - That is the 6th birthday of EXO's fandom EXO-L.

EXO's fandom officially received its name "EXO-L" back on August 5th of 2014 marking its sixth anniversary in 2020. Exo members took to their social media to send their congratulatory messages to their fans as they express their love for them.

생일축하해 내사랑들!!❤️❤️ 오늘 맛난거먹어야대! 다이어트하는 에리도 오늘은 피자 치킨 햄버거 족발보쌈 마라탕 마라샹궈 뭐 이것저것 다먹자!!!❤️ 사랑해 헤헤 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) August 4, 2020

EXO member Baekhyun tweeted "Happy birthday my loves!! You have to eat something delicious! Every Eri's (nickname for EXO-Ls) going on a diet, let's eat everything today including pizza, chicken, hamburger, pigs' feet, and pork belly wrap, malatang, and Mala Xiang Guo!! I love you heh heh"





Member Suho posted on his Instagram a photo of a fan's hand holding EXO's lightstick and wrote "We are one EXO let's love one another." in celebration of the fandom's birthday. Chanyeol also took to his Instagram to congratulate EXO-L as he posted a short clip showing his wrist with "L-1485" then showing a note saying "EXO-L congratulation".

Other members such as Sehun also gave his congratulatory message to fans as fans also posted their celebration of six years with EXO.



