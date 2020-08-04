12

Girls' Generation celebrate their 13th-anniversary as fans congratulate them on social media

On August 5th KST, Girls' Generation celebrated their 13th-anniversary after making their debut back on August 5th, 2007.

Girls' Generation has continued to stay with fans for thirteen years and now fans are celebrating this anniversary as they send messages to Girls' Generation through social media such as Twitter.

Hashtags #13SummersWithGG and #십삼년째_지금은_소녀시대 (13years_RightNowIts_GirlsGeneration) trend on Twitter as fans tweet this anniversary with their beloved girl group.

Also, the members of Girls' Generation made an acronym poem with the name of their fandom, "Sone", pronounced as  "So-Won". Fans have translated these poems and shared them with global fans on Twitter.

Proud of being SONE, best decision ever! my first ever kpop group, even if I will never see you guys live, I will always be faithfull to you guys!

