Girls' Generation celebrate their 13th-anniversary as fans congratulate them on social media

On August 5th KST, Girls' Generation celebrated their 13th-anniversary after making their debut back on August 5th, 2007.

Girls' Generation has continued to stay with fans for thirteen years and now fans are celebrating this anniversary as they send messages to Girls' Generation through social media such as Twitter.

Hashtags #13SummersWithGG and #십삼년째_지금은_소녀시대 (13years_RightNowIts_GirlsGeneration) trend on Twitter as fans tweet this anniversary with their beloved girl group.

Also, the members of Girls' Generation made an acronym poem with the name of their fandom, "Sone", pronounced as "So-Won". Fans have translated these poems and shared them with global fans on Twitter.

Yoona's 13th Anniversary Acrostic Poem:



So- To our SONE, this is all I can do...

Won- To cherish and love endlessly ♥"

[TRANS] Sunny SONE acrostic poem:



"SONEs who have been beside us for over 13 years since Girls Go To School whom I'm thankful for~♡

They say that when you love one another you'd resemble one another... let's resemble one another more~!! I love you❣"