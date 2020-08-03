Yoo Jae Suk donates 100 million KRW (~83,827 USD) to help the flood victims in Korea

National MC as well as comedian, Yoo Jae Suk made a donation to help the flood victims who were affected by the recent heavy rain in Korea.



The Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association stated on August 3rd KST that Yoo Jae Suk had donated 100 million won (~83,827 USD) to the "2020 Flood Damage Emergency Relief Campaign".





The donation will be used to restore the areas damaged by the recent heavy rains and to support flood victims.



This is not the first time that Yoo Jae Suk had donated money. He actively participated in giving donations whenever various disasters occurred such as the 2014 Ferry Sewol disaster and the 2016 Daegu Seomun Market fire. Yoo Jae Suk had also donated 100 million KRW this year to help those who are in need of help due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



It was revealed that Yoo Jae Suk had donated approximately 710 million KRW (~595,199 USD) in total so far according to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.



Meanwhile, experts stated that this year's monsoon rains were affected by Typhoon Hagupit, which moved from Southeast Asia to Shanghai, China, causing heavy rains in the region.

