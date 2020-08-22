ITZY's Ryujin debuts a new long hairstyle at this week's 'Show! Music Core' performance

ITZY's Ryujin showed off a long hairstyle for the first time since the group's debut.



On August 22nd episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core', Ryujin performed on stage with her new hairstyle. The idol star is known for her beautiful short hair, but this time she showed off she can also rock a low ponytail. Her chic new look has been garnering much positive attention.

Some of the comments include: "Omg she looks like Apink's Na-Eun! So pretty"

"I love you Ryujin. You look stunning in any hairdo"

"Please grow out your hair. You'd look absolutely gorgeous"

"I think short/medium bob is her signature look. Don't change that"

What are your thoughts?