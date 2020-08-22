J.Y. Park gives one point lessons for fans who submitted 'When We Disco' dance cover video

J.Y. Park gave one point lessons for fans who submitted their rendition of him and Sunmi's new duet single "When We Disco".

On August 19th, the veteran singer uploaded a video giving feedback on commonly made mistakes in fan submissions. At the end of the video, he asks fans to resubmit dance cover videos after reflecting on his feedback. This had netizens burst out laughing and respect him at the same time.

Some of the comments include:

"Wow, he really is a great teacher."

"lol did he just ask fans to redo the cover videos as if he was giving an assignment?"

"Sorry professor, I have to drop your course this semester."

"Hahaha he is treating his fans like his trainees"

"I can feel that he genuinely loves what he does"

Check out the video above. How do you feel about this quick lesson?