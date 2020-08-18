DAY6's Even of Day unveil teaser images of member Young K for their upcoming album 'The Book of Us : Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

DAY6's unit Even of Day is preparing to make their debut with their upcoming mini-album.

Previously, Even of Day released the tracklist book for 'The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'. Now they released the teaser photos of member Young K. In the photos, Young K poses in front of various backgrounds as he shows off different concepts. The first two teaser photos, he poses in front of a moon while in the third photo, he is seen lying on a bed of water.

DAY^'s first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!