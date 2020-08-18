19

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

DAY6's Even of Day unveil teaser images of member Young K for their upcoming album 'The Book of Us : Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

AKP STAFF

DAY6's unit Even of Day is preparing to make their debut with their upcoming mini-album.

Previously, Even of Day released the tracklist book for 'The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'. Now they released the teaser photos of member Young K. In the photos, Young K poses in front of various backgrounds as he shows off different concepts. The first two teaser photos, he poses in front of a moon while in the third photo, he is seen lying on a bed of water.

DAY^'s first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

  1. DAY6
  2. Young K
1 586 Share 86% Upvoted

0

kxk6,112 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

he looks like a disney prince here! 😻

Share
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
4 days ago   13   42,969

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND