Netizens praise (G)I-DLE's clean live encore after their first 'DUMDi DUMDi' win on 'Show Champion'

Netizens are loving the clean, comfortable live performance the girls of (G)I-DLE delivered on the August 12 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion', after the group won their first #1 trophy with their comeback title track "DUMDi DUMDi"!

As soon as the 'Show Champion' MCs wrapped up this week's broadcast with their closing remarks, the (G)I-DLE members took the stage for the encore performance of "DUMDi DUMDi". Starting with Soyeon and moving on to Soojin, Yuqi, Minnie, and Miyeon, each of the members showcased a clean live as if they were comfortably back in their recording studio.

Netizens commented, "They all sound so good, they have such a good balance", "Wow I love their voices", "Heol it's my first time listening to this song, it's really good", "Miyeon is so pretty AND she kills the live", "I love Minnie's voice so much, I'm gonna die TT", "Wow I see why they always trend whenever they sing live", "OMG they all sound like the post-production effects were added", "It's literally raw live, and the key is a lot higher than you think", and more.

Congratulations again to (G)I-DLE for their 'Show Champion' win!