BTS ranks third place on Billboard's 'The Year End Charts 2019' grossing nearly $200 million from only 42 shows

Recently, a netizen has posted on an online community about Billboard's 'The Year End Charts 2019', which was released late last year. This year-end ranking chart is based on the gross profit of each artist made through their tours from 2019.

The netizen was amazed at the amount of gross ticket sales that BTS was able to make with just a low number of shows last year.

The charts included artists like Ed Sheeran, ranking first place with 54 shows, Pink, ranking second place with 68 shows, and Ariana Grande, ranking seventh place with 77 shows.

BTS was able to rack in $196,414,822 from 42 shows with 1,611,963 total attendees. Compared to other artists on the list, BTs held fewer shows and still were able to come in third place in Billboards 'Year-End Charts' for 2019.

Here is the year-end chart for 2019.

Many netizens are amazed by BTS' influence and performance for 2019.

Netizens' commented:

"Wow, BTS is rank three? I was expecting them to be top ten but not third place."

"I think they did a lot of tours last year."

"That's only from last year? Wow."

"I thought Drake would be higher in the ranking."



"Dang BTS earned a lot of money."



"This year they had scheduled their tour in bigger stadiums. So unfortunate."



"Wow look at the rest of the legendary artists on this list. Can't believe BTS is rank three among them."

"They could have been number this year. So sad."

"Wow, this is the top tour ranking for Billboard."



"I hope I can see BTS next year."

"I hope BTS can have another tour soon."

