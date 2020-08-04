A baby model is catching the attention of many Netizens due to her striking resemblance to NCT's Mark

A baby model is catching the attention of many Netizens as she strikingly resembles NCT member Mark.

Many netizens are saying the baby girl has a 100% resemblance to the NCT member. There are comparison photos of the baby model and NCT members Mark being posted in various online communities.

Not much information has been revealed about the girl except that she is a model active in China currently.

However, this child model is amazing fans as she looks exactly like Mark when he was a baby. SM Entertainment had posted a baby photo of Mark on Twitter previously. Fans have found this baby picture of Mark and put it side to side with the baby girl model to compare.

In the photos, both Mark and the girl model show off their large round eyes and even smile similarly.

Many netizens have stated, "They look so much alike.", "OMG, they're both so cute.", and "Mark is really pretty too."