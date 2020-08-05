Listen to the highlight medley of ONF's comeback mini album 'Spin Off'

Less than a week left before boy group ONF returns with their 5th mini album, 'Spin Off'!

The upcoming album is set to contain a total of 7 tracks, starting with ONF's title song "Sukhumvit Swimming" and moving on to "Belle Epoque", "Geppetto", "Good Good", "Cactus", "Message", and the 'Spin Off' version of "Into The New World".

Judging by the fantastic highlight medley above, fans can look forward to an album full of tracks from a variety of genres in ONF's 'Spin Off'! The boys' 5th mini album will be out this coming August 10 at 6 PM KST!