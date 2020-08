In celebration of the BoA's 20th debut anniversary, an official individual Instagram and Twitter account dedicated to providing news and updates on the soloist has been opened.

The accounts have also put up past photoshoots of BoA during her debut days, sending her fans into a massive throwback.

Check out her accounts below!

Meanwhile, SM Station is also putting out a series of BoA song covers done by various artist in celebration, entitled "Our Beloved BoA".