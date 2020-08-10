Swing Entertainment signs 'The Voice Korea' contestant Kim Young Heum

Swing Entertainment announced that they have signed recent 'The Voice Korea' contestant Kim Young Heum.



According to a press statement released on August 10 KST, the agency vows to offer him their full support as he continues to grow his potential and expand his talents. He will be the fourth artist signed onto the label, following g.o.d's Son Ho Young, former Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, and Natty.



"I'm really happy to have a family that can think about music that I'd been previously making alone, and I'm looking forward to my future activities," Kim Young Heum added in his own statement.



Meanwhile, Kim Young Heum gained attention with his unique vocal tone and impressive singing ability with his performance of Kim Hyun Sik's "My Love, My Side."





Check out his audition below, and stay tuned for more news about his upcoming activities!